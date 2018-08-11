NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

NYZ009-112000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early this morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ015-112000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ016-112000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early this

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ017-112000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ018-112000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ022-112000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ023-112000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall early this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ024-112000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

early this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ025-112000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms early this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall early this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ036-112000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely early this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ037-112000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely early this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ044-112000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

early this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ045-112000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ046-112000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early

this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early this morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ055-112000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

early this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ056-112000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ057-112000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ062-112000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

