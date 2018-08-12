NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

_____

457 FPUS51 KBGM 121131

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-122000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers early this

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ015-122000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ016-122000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ017-122000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers early

this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ018-122000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers early this

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ022-122000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ023-122000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ024-122000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ025-122000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ036-122000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ037-122000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming north

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ044-122000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ045-122000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ046-122000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ055-122000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ056-122000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ057-122000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ062-122000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather