NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers early this
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers early
this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers early this
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming north
around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
730 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
