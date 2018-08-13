NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

730 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

NYZ009-140800-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

730 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ015-140800-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

730 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ016-140800-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

730 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ017-140800-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

730 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ018-140800-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

730 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ022-140800-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

730 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ023-140800-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

730 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ024-140800-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

730 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ025-140800-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

730 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ036-140800-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

730 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ037-140800-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

730 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ044-140800-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

730 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ045-140800-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

730 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ046-140800-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

730 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ055-140800-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

730 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ056-140800-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

730 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ057-140800-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

730 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ062-140800-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

730 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

