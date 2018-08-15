NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1030 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

1030 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

1030 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

1030 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

1030 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

1030 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

1030 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

1030 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

1030 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

1030 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

1030 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

1030 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

1030 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

1030 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

1030 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

1030 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

1030 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

1030 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

1030 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

