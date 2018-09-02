NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018

821 FPUS51 KBGM 022031

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-030800-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ015-030800-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Humid

with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ016-030800-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Humid

with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ017-030800-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ018-030800-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ022-030800-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ023-030800-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ024-030800-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ025-030800-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ036-030800-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ037-030800-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ044-030800-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ045-030800-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ046-030800-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ055-030800-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ056-030800-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ057-030800-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ062-030800-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

