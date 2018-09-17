NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 17, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

