NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018

_____

270 FPUS51 KBGM 040531

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Thu Oct 4 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-042000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Thu Oct 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ015-042000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Thu Oct 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ016-042000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Thu Oct 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ017-042000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Thu Oct 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ018-042000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Thu Oct 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ022-042000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Thu Oct 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ023-042000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Thu Oct 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ024-042000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Thu Oct 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ025-042000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Thu Oct 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ036-042000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Thu Oct 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ037-042000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Thu Oct 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ044-042000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Thu Oct 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ045-042000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Thu Oct 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ046-042000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Thu Oct 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ055-042000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Thu Oct 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ056-042000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Thu Oct 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ057-042000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Thu Oct 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ062-042000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Thu Oct 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

