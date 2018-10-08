NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

NYZ009-082000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ015-082000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

NYZ016-082000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

NYZ017-082000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

NYZ018-082000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

NYZ022-082000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle. A slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ023-082000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ024-082000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

NYZ025-082000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ036-082000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ037-082000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ044-082000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ045-082000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ046-082000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ055-082000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

NYZ056-082000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ057-082000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ062-082000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

