NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

NYZ009-082000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ015-082000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then

partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ016-082000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

NYZ017-082000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ018-082000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog

this morning. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

isolated showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

NYZ022-082000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then

partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ023-082000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ024-082000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ025-082000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ036-082000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

isolated showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ037-082000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

isolated showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ044-082000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ045-082000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ046-082000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ055-082000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ056-082000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ057-082000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ062-082000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

