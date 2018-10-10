NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

NYZ009-102000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ015-102000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ016-102000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ017-102000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ018-102000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ022-102000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ023-102000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ024-102000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ025-102000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ036-102000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ037-102000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ044-102000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ045-102000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ046-102000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ055-102000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ056-102000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ057-102000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ062-102000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

