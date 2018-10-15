NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

NYZ009-152000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ015-152000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ016-152000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ017-152000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ018-152000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ022-152000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ023-152000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ024-152000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ025-152000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ036-152000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ037-152000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ044-152000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ045-152000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ046-152000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ055-152000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ056-152000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ057-152000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ062-152000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

