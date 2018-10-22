NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
NYZ009-222000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries and rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of flurries in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ015-222000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ016-222000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ017-222000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ018-222000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles and flurries. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and flurries in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ022-222000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ023-222000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ024-222000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ025-222000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ036-222000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries and sprinkles. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ037-222000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries and rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and flurries in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ044-222000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ045-222000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ046-222000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ055-222000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ056-222000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ057-222000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows around 30. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ062-222000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
