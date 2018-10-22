NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 22, 2018
667 FPUS51 KBGM 221431
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
1030 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
NYZ009-222000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
1030 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,
then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ015-222000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
1030 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ016-222000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
1030 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows
around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ017-222000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
1030 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ018-222000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
1030 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ022-222000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
1030 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ023-222000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
1030 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ024-222000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
1030 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ025-222000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
1030 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ036-222000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
1030 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ037-222000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
1030 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ044-222000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
1030 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ045-222000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
1030 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ046-222000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
1030 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ055-222000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
1030 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ056-222000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
1030 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ057-222000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
1030 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ062-222000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
1030 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
