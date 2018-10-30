NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018
_____
764 FPUS51 KBGM 302331
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
730 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-310800-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
730 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ015-310800-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
730 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ016-310800-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
730 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ017-310800-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
730 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ018-310800-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
730 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ022-310800-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
730 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ023-310800-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
730 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ024-310800-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
730 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ025-310800-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
730 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ036-310800-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
730 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ037-310800-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
730 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ044-310800-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
730 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ045-310800-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
730 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ046-310800-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
730 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ055-310800-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
730 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ056-310800-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
730 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ057-310800-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
730 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ062-310800-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
730 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather