NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
730 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-022000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
730 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
NYZ015-022000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
730 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ016-022000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
730 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ017-022000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
730 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ018-022000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
730 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ022-022000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
730 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ023-022000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
730 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ024-022000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
730 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ025-022000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
730 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms early this
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall early this morning. Highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ036-022000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
730 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms early this morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall early this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around
40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
NYZ037-022000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
730 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
NYZ044-022000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
730 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ045-022000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
730 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain
likely early this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain
likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ046-022000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
730 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain
likely early this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Lows around 30. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ055-022000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
730 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ056-022000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
730 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms early this morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall early this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 40. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around
60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ057-022000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
730 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain
likely early this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ062-022000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
730 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
