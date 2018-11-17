NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 16, 2018

138 FPUS51 KBGM 170631

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-172100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers and freezing drizzle likely. Additional

snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible. Lows around

20. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ015-172100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ016-172100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ017-172100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ018-172100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ022-172100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ023-172100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ024-172100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ025-172100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ036-172100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ037-172100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

freezing drizzle likely. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ044-172100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ045-172100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ046-172100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle.

Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ055-172100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ056-172100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

around 30. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ057-172100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ062-172100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

