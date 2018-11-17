NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 16, 2018
_____
423 FPUS51 KBGM 170931
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-172100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers likely,
mainly this morning. Additional snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows 15 TO 20.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ015-172100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs
around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ016-172100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ017-172100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ018-172100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight chance of
rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ022-172100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then
light snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around
an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs
around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ023-172100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ024-172100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then light
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and light rain.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs
around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ025-172100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then
light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ036-172100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ037-172100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers with a slight chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ044-172100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ045-172100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ046-172100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the afternoon. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ055-172100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then light
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and light rain.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ056-172100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then
light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch
possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
south in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and light rain.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ057-172100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ062-172100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and light rain.
Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
_____
