NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

730 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

NYZ009-212100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

730 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON EST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Blustery with highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near zero. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ015-212100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

730 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow early this

morning. Snow showers likely early this morning, then scattered snow

showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery

with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Patchy blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ016-212100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

730 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early this morning,

then scattered snow showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery with

highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Additional snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ017-212100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

730 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Additional snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. Highs

around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 5 above. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ018-212100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

730 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ022-212100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

730 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain with a chance of sleet. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ023-212100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

730 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Patchy blowing snow. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 15 TO 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ024-212100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

730 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ025-212100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

730 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Patchy blowing snow. Additional snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ036-212100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

730 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Patchy blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ037-212100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

730 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around

an inch. Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ044-212100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

730 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Patchy blowing snow. Additional snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 3 to 5 inches possible. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

zero to 5 above. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ045-212100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

730 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Patchy blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near zero. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ046-212100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

730 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON EST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers early this

morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing

snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Blustery with highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Snow

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near zero. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ055-212100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

730 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers early this

morning, then snow showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Patchy blowing snow. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows near 10. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 15 TO 20.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ056-212100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

730 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers early this

morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing

snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Patchy blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 15 TO 20.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ057-212100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

730 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON EST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers early this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near zero. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ062-212100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

730 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON EST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy

with snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

