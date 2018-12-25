NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 24, 2018

_____

975 FPUS51 KBGM 250931

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-252100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening, then

scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain or snow likely or rain. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ015-252100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, blustery with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ016-252100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then scattered

flurries this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, blustery with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ017-252100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then scattered

flurries this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, blustery with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ018-252100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then scattered

flurries this afternoon. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening, then

scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows

around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow or freezing rain.

Blustery with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ022-252100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows in

the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ023-252100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ024-252100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ025-252100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then scattered

flurries this afternoon. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ036-252100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then

scattered flurries this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight.

Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning, then

scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows 15 TO

20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain or a chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ037-252100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening, then

scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows around 20. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ044-252100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows

around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain or a chance of snow.

Blustery with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ045-252100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then

scattered flurries this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows 15 TO

20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ046-252100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries this morning, then

mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries after midnight. Lows

around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows 15 TO

20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ055-252100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ056-252100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then

scattered flurries this afternoon. Highs around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with possible freezing rain or snow likely.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ057-252100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain or sleet. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ062-252100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or sleet. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather