NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 28, 2018

246 FPUS51 KBGM 290931

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

NYZ009-292100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers and freezing rain this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ015-292100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers and freezing rain this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ016-292100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ017-292100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers and freezing rain this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ018-292100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers and freezing rain this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ022-292100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ023-292100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ024-292100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain this morning, then a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ025-292100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers this morning. Cloudy with a chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ036-292100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers and freezing rain this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ037-292100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers and freezing rain this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows near 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ044-292100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers and freezing rain this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around

20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Brisk with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ045-292100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

freezing rain with a slight chance of rain showers this morning,

then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Brisk with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ046-292100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

this morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Blustery with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ055-292100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

this morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ056-292100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

this morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ057-292100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a chance of snow showers with a slight chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Brisk with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ062-292100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers this

afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

