NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 3, 2019
_____
693 FPUS51 KBGM 040931
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-042100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain and sleet likely. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow, rain, freezing rain and sleet likely. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ015-042100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ016-042100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ017-042100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with sleet, rain and freezing rain likely. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ018-042100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain and sleet likely. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ022-042100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, rain, freezing rain and snow likely. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ023-042100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain, snow and rain likely. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ024-042100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain likely with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely with a chance of freezing rain
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain, snow and rain likely. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ025-042100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, snow and freezing rain likely. Lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ036-042100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Highs around 40.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ037-042100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Partly sunny.
Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain and sleet likely. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ044-042100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, sleet and freezing
rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ045-042100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, sleet and freezing
rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ046-042100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of freezing
rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain, snow and
sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ055-042100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain likely with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of freezing
rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain and snow likely. Lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ056-042100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain likely with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of freezing
rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, sleet and freezing
rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ057-042100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain, snow and
sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ062-042100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain, snow
and sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather