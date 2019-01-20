NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
730 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
NYZ009-200900-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
730 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows 10 TO 15. East winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 18 to 24 inches. Highs near 15. North winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
a chance of snow showers after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Lows
around 13 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as
34 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then
becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of
blowing snow. Highs zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 34 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 10 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around
30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
NYZ015-200900-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
730 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation
of 2 to 4 inches. Blustery with highs near 15. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely after
midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation around
an inch. Lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds around 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 24 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing
snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs 5 to
10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows near zero. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
NYZ016-200900-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
730 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation
of 3 to 5 inches. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely after
midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation around
an inch. Lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 22 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing
snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs near 10.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ017-200900-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
730 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation
of 4 to 6 inches. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely after
midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation around
an inch. Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 26 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing
snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs 5 to
10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 26 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near zero.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet likely. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
NYZ018-200900-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
730 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows 10 TO 15. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional
snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs near 15. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely after
midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation around
an inch. Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 26 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing
snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs 5 to
10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Lows near zero. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
NYZ022-200900-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
730 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing snow. Total
snow accumulation of 18 to 24 inches. Blustery with highs near 15.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
a chance of snow showers after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Lows
around 5 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as
28 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then
becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of
blowing snow. Highs around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows around
5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
NYZ023-200900-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
730 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation
of 2 to 4 inches. Blustery with highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow showers after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Lows around 5 below. Northwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then
becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of
blowing snow. Highs around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows zero to
5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
NYZ024-200900-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
730 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of
18 to 24 inches. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
a chance of snow showers after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Lows
around 5 below. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as
24 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then
becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of
blowing snow. Highs 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows around
5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ025-200900-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
730 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows near 15. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation
of 2 to 4 inches. Blustery with highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow showers likely
after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation
around an inch possible. Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 27 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Highs around 5 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 27 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Lows near zero. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
NYZ036-200900-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
730 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows near 15. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional
snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 15 TO 20. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Areas of blowing snow.
Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible. Lows around
10 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 31 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Highs zero to 5 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 32 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows around
5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 20 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
NYZ037-200900-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
730 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows near 15. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 18 to 24 inches. Highs 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
a chance of snow showers after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Lows
around 10 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as
33 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Highs zero to 5 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 33 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
5 to 10 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 19 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
NYZ044-200900-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
730 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows near 15. East winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional
snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow showers likely
after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation
around an inch possible. Lows 5 to 10 below. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 28 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing
snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs around
5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
NYZ045-200900-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
730 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 18 to 24 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
a chance of snow showers after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Lows
5 to 10 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Highs around 5 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 29 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
NYZ046-200900-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
730 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows near 15. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet with a chance of freezing rain in the morning,
then snow likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the
afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 18 to 24 inches. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
a chance of snow showers after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Lows
around 10 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as
34 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Highs zero to 5 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 34 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
NYZ055-200900-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
730 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of
12 to 18 inches. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
a chance of snow showers after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Lows
around 5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as
25 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then
becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of
blowing snow. Highs 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 26 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ056-200900-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
730 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet with a chance of freezing rain after
midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Additional snow and
sleet accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Additional ice accumulation
around a trace. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow with a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then
snow likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the
afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
a chance of snow showers after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Lows
around 5 below. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as
24 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Highs around 5 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 24 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
NYZ057-200900-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
730 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet with a chance of freezing rain after
midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow and sleet
accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Additional ice accumulation of up to
a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then snow
likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon.
Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Ice accumulation around
a trace. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
a chance of snow showers after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Lows
around 10 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as
31 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then
becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of
blowing snow. Highs around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 33 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values
as low as 20 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
NYZ062-200900-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
730 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Snow may be
heavy at times. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to
8 inches. Additional ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.
Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Snow likely. Areas
of blowing snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 6 to
10 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 26 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of blowing snow.
Highs 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows near zero. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
