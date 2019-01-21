NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019
_____
793 FPUS51 KBGM 210931
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-212100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Highs
zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as
37 below.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Cold with lows 9 below to 15 below zero. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low
as 28 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
15 TO 20. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows near
15. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain or sleet and snow likely or periods of
freezing rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain or snow or sleet. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs near 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
$$
NYZ015-212100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Highs 5 to 10 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near zero. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 20. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain or freezing rain or sleet. Light sleet
accumulation. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ016-212100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs near 10. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 24 below.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,
then scattered flurries after midnight. Lows near zero. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the lower 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain or sleet or freezing rain or snow.
Light snow accumulation. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ017-212100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 27 below.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow
showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Lows near zero. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 TO
20. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain or sleet or freezing rain or snow.
Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ018-212100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 28 below.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with scattered flurries after midnight. Lows zero
to 5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 TO
20. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain and snow or sleet or freezing rain.
Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain or snow showers likely. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ022-212100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of blowing snow this morning. Scattered
snow showers this morning, then scattered flurries this afternoon.
Highs around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as
33 below.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 TO
20. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain or sleet or freezing rain or snow.
Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow and sleet likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ023-212100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Blustery with highs
5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 31 below.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near zero. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 TO
20. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain or freezing rain or sleet. Light sleet
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ024-212100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with
scattered snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this
afternoon. Highs 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 30 below.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 TO
20. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain and snow or sleet or freezing rain.
Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain or snow showers likely. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows zero
to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ025-212100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.
Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Blustery with highs around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 30 below.
.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
scattered snow showers. Lows near zero. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 TO
20. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain or sleet or freezing rain or snow.
Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain or snow showers likely. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ036-212100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.
Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Highs zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as
33 below.
.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
scattered snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 24 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 TO
20. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain and snow or sleet or freezing rain
likely. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs near 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ037-212100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Highs zero to
5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 33 below.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around
10 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 20. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows near
15. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain and snow or sleet likely. Light snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain or snow showers likely. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ044-212100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Areas of blowing
snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery with highs
around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as
30 below.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Scattered snow
showers. Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 19 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows near
15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain and snow or sleet or freezing rain.
Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near zero.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ045-212100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Areas of blowing
snow. Highs around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as
31 below.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 5 below. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows near 15.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain and snow or sleet likely. Light snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Periods of snow or rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ046-212100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Blustery with highs
zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as
36 below.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 5 to
10 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
evening. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Wind chill values as low as 25 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain and snow or sleet likely. Light snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Periods of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ055-212100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Highs around 5 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows zero to 5 below. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows 15 TO 20.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain and snow or sleet or freezing rain.
Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows zero
to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ056-212100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Areas of blowing
snow. Highs around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as
28 below.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows zero to 5 below. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain and snow or sleet or freezing rain
likely. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Periods of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows zero
to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ057-212100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Blustery with highs
zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as
36 below.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around
5 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening. Wind chill values as low as 26 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values
as low as 23 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain and snow or sleet or freezing rain
likely. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain or snow and sleet. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Periods of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows near
zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs near 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ062-212100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs around 5 above. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 31 below.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows zero to 5 below.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
Wind chill values as low as 22 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as
20 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain and snow or sleet or freezing rain
likely. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain or sleet. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Periods of rain or snow or sleet. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows around
5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs around 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
around 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather