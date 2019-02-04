NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 4, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1030 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

NYZ009-042100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

1030 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ015-042100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

1030 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and rain. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

NYZ016-042100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

1030 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and rain.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ017-042100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

1030 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and rain.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ018-042100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

1030 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and rain.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ022-042100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

1030 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and rain. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

NYZ023-042100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

1030 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and rain. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

NYZ024-042100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

1030 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ025-042100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

1030 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ036-042100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

1030 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of freezing

rain. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ037-042100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

1030 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ044-042100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

1030 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of freezing

rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ045-042100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

1030 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows around

40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ046-042100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

1030 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows around

40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ055-042100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

1030 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

NYZ056-042100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

1030 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

NYZ057-042100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

1030 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ062-042100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

1030 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

