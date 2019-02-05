NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with freezing

rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain.

Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 10. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in the lower

20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

near 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Rain in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Rain in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain with

a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain with

a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain. Rain in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a chance of freezing rain in

the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain with

a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain with

a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain with

a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain with

a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in the lower

20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain with

a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely with a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely with a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in the lower

20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain with

a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely with a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

