NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 8, 2019
_____
194 FPUS51 KBGM 090631
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-092100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow
accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Blustery with lows 10 TO 15. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow.
Blustery with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ015-092100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Lows near 15. West winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered flurries in the afternoon. Blustery with highs in the mid
20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ016-092100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Blustery with
lows 15 TO 20. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered snow showers. Blustery with highs in the mid 20s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ017-092100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Windy with lows
near 15. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
snow showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Blustery with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ018-092100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Areas of blowing snow. Windy with lows 15 TO 20. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ022-092100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 TO 20. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ023-092100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Blustery with
lows near 15. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 10. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 TO 20. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ024-092100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Lows near 15. West winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ025-092100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Blustery
with lows 10 TO 15. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered snow showers. Blustery with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ036-092100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Areas of blowing snow. Windy with lows 10 TO 15. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Blustery with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows near 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ037-092100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery with lows near 15. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with
scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow.
Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Blustery with highs in the
mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ044-092100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Blustery with lows 10 TO 15. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery with highs in the lower
20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ045-092100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Blustery with lows 10 TO 15. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with highs in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ046-092100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Windy with
lows 10 TO 15. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Windy with
highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 55 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ055-092100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Blustery with
lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ056-092100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows 10 TO 15.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs
in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ057-092100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Blustery with
lows near 10. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning.
Blustery with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ062-092100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather