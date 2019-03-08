NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of flurries this morning.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows near 10.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows near 15.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Blustery with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows near 15.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Blustery with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows near 15.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Windy with highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows near 15.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Light snow accumulation. Blustery

with lows around 30. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow or sleet. Light snow accumulation.

Blustery with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Blustery with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow or sleet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Blustery

with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows near 15.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Windy with lows in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely or a chance of sleet. Little or no additional

sleet accumulation. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 10 TO

15. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Blustery with lows

in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or sleet likely. Additional light sleet accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Windy with lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Windy with highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Blustery with lows

around 30. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or sleet. Blustery with highs

in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or sleet likely. Additional light sleet accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Brisk with lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sleet likely or a chance of rain. Additional light sleet

accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sleet likely or a chance of rain. Additional light sleet

accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or freezing rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

