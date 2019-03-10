NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 9, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

530 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

530 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sleet or snow with a chance of freezing rain this morning.

Rain likely. Additional snow and sleet accumulation around an inch.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Blustery with highs in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional snow accumulation around

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

530 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly this morning. Breezy with highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

530 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly this morning. Breezy with highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A

chance of rain showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

530 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or sleet with a chance of freezing rain this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Windy with highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

530 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or sleet with a chance of freezing rain this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Windy with highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Blustery with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

530 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or freezing rain this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Blustery with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

530 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or sleet this morning, then a chance of rain

this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Blustery with highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

530 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or sleet this morning, then a chance of rain

this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

530 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or sleet or a chance of freezing rain this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Windy with highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

530 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sleet or a chance of rain or freezing rain this morning,

then a chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Windy with highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

530 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sleet or a chance of freezing rain this morning. A chance

of rain. Additional sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

530 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sleet with possible rain or freezing rain likely this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Windy with highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

530 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sleet with possible rain or snow and freezing rain likely

this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Additional snow

and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

530 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sleet with possible rain or freezing rain likely this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no

additional sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

530 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or sleet or a chance of freezing rain this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A

chance of rain showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

530 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sleet with possible rain or freezing rain likely this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

530 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sleet and freezing rain or rain likely this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Total sleet accumulation around an

inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

530 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sleet or a chance of freezing rain this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Total sleet accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around 40.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

