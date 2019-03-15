NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 14, 2019
915 FPUS51 KBGM 150831
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-152000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after midnight.
Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around
40. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ015-152000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ016-152000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers this morning, then mostly cloudy
with isolated showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ017-152000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Blustery with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ018-152000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Snow showers likely
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper
20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ022-152000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs around
60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Blustery with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ023-152000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Blustery with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ024-152000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ025-152000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny
this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ036-152000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny
with scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then snow and rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ037-152000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then snow and rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ044-152000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny
with isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then snow and rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ045-152000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny
with isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ046-152000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny
with scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ055-152000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly sunny
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ056-152000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ057-152000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly sunny
with scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Brisk with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ062-152000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EDT Fri Mar 15 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny
with scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A
slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
