NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 31, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers this morning, then mostly
sunny this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely this morning. Little or
no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
