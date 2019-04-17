NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 16, 2019
_____
098 FPUS51 KBGM 170832
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
431 AM EDT Wed Apr 17 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-172000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
431 AM EDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with rain after
midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ015-172000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
431 AM EDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to south 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70. South winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ016-172000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
431 AM EDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ017-172000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
431 AM EDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Windy
with highs around 70. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
50 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ018-172000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
431 AM EDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Breezy
with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ022-172000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
431 AM EDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ023-172000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
431 AM EDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ024-172000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
431 AM EDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ025-172000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
431 AM EDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ036-172000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
431 AM EDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ037-172000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
431 AM EDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ044-172000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
431 AM EDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ045-172000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
431 AM EDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ046-172000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
431 AM EDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with rain after
midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ055-172000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
431 AM EDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ056-172000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
431 AM EDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ057-172000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
431 AM EDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ062-172000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
431 AM EDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows
around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
