NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 25, 2019

355 FPUS51 KBGM 260832

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-262000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ015-262000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

NYZ016-262000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

NYZ017-262000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy

with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60.

$$

NYZ018-262000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ022-262000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

NYZ023-262000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

NYZ024-262000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 40. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

NYZ025-262000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then showers likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

NYZ036-262000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

NYZ037-262000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Blustery with highs in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ044-262000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Blustery with highs in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

NYZ045-262000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

NYZ046-262000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

NYZ055-262000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then showers likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

NYZ056-262000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60.

$$

NYZ057-262000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

NYZ062-262000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

