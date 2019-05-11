NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 10, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
431 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-112000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
431 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
NYZ015-112000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
431 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 40. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ016-112000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
431 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ017-112000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
431 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ018-112000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
431 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ022-112000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
431 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ023-112000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
431 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ024-112000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
431 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ025-112000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
431 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ036-112000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
431 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ037-112000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
431 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ044-112000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
431 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ045-112000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
431 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ046-112000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
431 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around
50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ055-112000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
431 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ056-112000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
431 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ057-112000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
431 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ062-112000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
431 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
