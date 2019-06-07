NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

_____

530 FPUS51 KBGM 070532

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

131 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-072000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

131 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ015-072000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

131 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ016-072000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

131 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ017-072000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

131 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ018-072000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

131 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ022-072000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

131 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ023-072000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

131 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ024-072000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

131 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ025-072000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

131 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ036-072000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

131 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ037-072000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

131 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ044-072000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

131 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ045-072000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

131 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ046-072000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

131 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ055-072000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

131 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ056-072000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

131 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ057-072000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

131 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ062-072000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

131 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather