NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 7, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

731 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

NYZ009-072000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

731 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ015-072000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

731 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ016-072000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

731 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ017-072000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

731 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ018-072000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

731 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ022-072000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

731 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ023-072000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

731 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ024-072000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

731 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ025-072000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

731 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ036-072000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

731 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ037-072000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

731 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ044-072000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

731 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ045-072000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

731 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ046-072000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

731 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ055-072000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

731 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ056-072000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

731 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ057-072000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

731 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ062-072000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

731 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

