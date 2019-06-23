NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 22, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
431 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-232000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
431 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ015-232000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
431 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ016-232000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
431 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ017-232000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
431 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ018-232000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
431 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ022-232000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
431 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ023-232000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
431 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ024-232000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
431 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ025-232000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
431 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ036-232000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
431 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ037-232000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
431 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ044-232000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
431 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ045-232000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
431 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ046-232000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
431 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ055-232000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
431 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ056-232000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
431 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ057-232000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
431 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ062-232000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
431 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
