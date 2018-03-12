NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 11, 2018

_____

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the

upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then periods of

snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 20 inland to

the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light west winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then periods of snow

in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows ranging from the lower 20s

inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then periods of snow

in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on

the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Near steady temperatures ranging from

between 15 and 20 in interior valleys to around 20 along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light east winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s. Lows around 20. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light east winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then periods of

snow overnight. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 15 to

20. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on

the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid

20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then periods of snow

in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops

to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on

the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then periods of snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then periods of snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the mid

20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow likely

overnight. Accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Periods of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Periods of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Occasional snow showers. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the

Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow overnight.

Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Periods of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Occasional snow showers. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across

the lower elevations. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow overnight.

Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow overnight.

Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to

the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on

the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Periods of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Occasional snow showers. Lows 20 to

25. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

