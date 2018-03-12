NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:39 am, Monday, March 12, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 11, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the
upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then periods of
snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 20 inland to
the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light west winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the
lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then periods of snow
in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows ranging from the lower 20s
inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow showers. Highs in
the upper 20s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light southwest winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then periods of snow
in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on
the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow showers. Highs in
the upper 20s. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Near steady temperatures ranging from
between 15 and 20 in interior valleys to around 20 along the Lake
Erie shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs ranging from the
upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow showers. Highs in
the upper 20s. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs ranging from the
upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow showers. Highs in
the mid 20s. Lows around 20. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming northwest around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the
upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then periods of
snow overnight. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 15 to
20. Light southwest winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs ranging from the
upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on
the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light southwest winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid
20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then periods of snow
in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops
to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on
the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then periods of snow
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from
the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light southwest winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then periods of snow
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the mid
20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light southeast
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow likely
overnight. Accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Light
winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Periods of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Periods of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Occasional snow showers. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the
Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug
Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light southeast
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow overnight.
Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the
mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Periods of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Occasional snow showers. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across
the lower elevations. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow overnight.
Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the
mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow showers. Highs in
the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
130 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light southeast
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow overnight.
Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to
the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on
the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Periods of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Occasional snow showers. Lows 20 to
25. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
