NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

171 FPUS51 KBUF 130534

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

NYZ001-130900-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

EDT THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely. Little or no accumulation.

Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake

Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 60

percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow overnight.

Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ010-130900-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

EDT THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely. Little or no accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light west winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ002-130900-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

EDT THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely. Little or no accumulation.

Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake

Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 60

percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Windy with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ011-130900-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

EDT THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely. Little or no accumulation. Lows in

the lower 20s. Light west winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Cold with highs around

30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ085-130900-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

EDT THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...A chance of snow showers, then snow likely late. Little

or no accumulation. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Windy with lows in the lower

20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s.

NYZ012-130900-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

EDT THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no accumulation. Lows 20 to 25.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with highs

in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Windy with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the mid 30s.

NYZ019-130900-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

EDT THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no accumulation. Lows 20 to 25.

Light northwest winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow overnight.

Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with highs

in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Windy with lows in the lower

20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ020-130900-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

EDT THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no accumulation. Lows 15 to 20.

Light northwest winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows

in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with highs

in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Windy with lows around 20. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s.

NYZ021-130900-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

EDT THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no accumulation. Lows 15 to 20.

Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with highs

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the

lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Windy with lows around 20. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s.

NYZ013-130900-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

EDT THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no accumulation. Lows 15 to 20.

Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with highs

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the

lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Windy with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ014-130900-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

EDT THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Little or no accumulation. Lows ranging from

around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation around an inch. Highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with highs

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the

lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy with lows

ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ003-130900-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

EDT THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no accumulation. Lows ranging

from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy with lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ004-130900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

EDT THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Little or no accumulation. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy with lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ005-130900-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

EDT THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Little or no accumulation. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light northwest winds. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ006-130900-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill

to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light northwest

winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows

ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy with lows

ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the mid 30s.

NYZ007-130900-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper

20s across the lower elevations. Light north winds. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

20 to 25.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ008-130900-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. Light north winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows

in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops

to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

