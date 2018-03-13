NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:38 am, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
NYZ001-130900-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM
EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely. Little or no accumulation.
Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake
Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 60
percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow overnight.
Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with highs
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows in the mid
20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ010-130900-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM
EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely. Little or no accumulation.
Lows in the mid 20s. Light west winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ002-130900-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM
EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely. Little or no accumulation.
Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake
Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 60
percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with highs
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely
overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Windy with lows in the mid 20s.
West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ011-130900-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM
EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely. Little or no accumulation. Lows in
the lower 20s. Light west winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Cold with highs around
30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely
overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ085-130900-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM
EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...A chance of snow showers, then snow likely late. Little
or no accumulation. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs
ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across
the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows
in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with highs
ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across
the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Windy with lows in the lower
20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the upper 30s.
NYZ012-130900-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM
EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no accumulation. Lows 20 to 25.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows
in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with highs
in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely
overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Windy with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper
20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the mid 30s.
NYZ019-130900-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM
EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no accumulation. Lows 20 to 25.
Light northwest winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow overnight.
Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with highs
in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Windy with lows in the lower
20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ020-130900-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM
EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no accumulation. Lows 15 to 20.
Light northwest winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows
in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with highs
in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Windy with lows around 20. West
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper
20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the upper 30s.
NYZ021-130900-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM
EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no accumulation. Lows 15 to 20.
Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows
in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with highs
ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the
lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely
overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Windy with lows around 20. West
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the upper 30s.
NYZ013-130900-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM
EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no accumulation. Lows 15 to 20.
Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs
ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across
the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows
in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with highs
ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the
lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely
overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Windy with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ014-130900-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Little or no accumulation. Lows ranging from
around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation around an inch. Highs ranging from the
upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with highs
ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the
lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy with lows
ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the
lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ003-130900-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no accumulation. Lows ranging
from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with highs
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy with lows
in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ004-130900-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Little or no accumulation. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with highs
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy with lows
in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ005-130900-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Little or no accumulation. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light northwest winds. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ006-130900-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill
to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light northwest
winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows
ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the
lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill
to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy with lows
ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the
lower elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the mid 30s.
NYZ007-130900-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper
20s across the lower elevations. Light north winds. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the
mid 30s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the
upper 20s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill
to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper
20s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
20 to 25.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ008-130900-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
130 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in
the upper 20s. Light north winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the
lower 30s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows
in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops
to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid
20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the lower 30s.
