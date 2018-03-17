NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018

352 FPUS51 KBUF 170520

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

NYZ001-170915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 20 inland to the upper

20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming

northwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

NYZ010-170915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ002-170915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the

upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming

northwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ011-170915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ085-170915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from around

30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 15. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ012-170915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ019-170915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 in interior

valleys to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 mph or less, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ020-170915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ021-170915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ013-170915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to

20 to 25 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ014-170915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from

between 15 and 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy, cold with highs ranging

from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest and

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ003-170915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the

mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ004-170915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland

to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15

mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 15 to 20. North

winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ005-170915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the mid 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows 10 to 15. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 15 to 20. North

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ006-170915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Near steady temperatures

ranging from between 15 and 20 on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming

west.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Cold. Early

morning highs 20 to 25, then temperatures falling to between 10 and

15 on the Tug Hill and to the lower 20s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows ranging from

5 to 10 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the afternoon. Cold

with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from

5 to 10 above across the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario

shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 20s.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs around 30. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ007-170915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Near steady temperatures

ranging from around 20 across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the

Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers. Cold with

highs ranging from 20 to 25 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the afternoon. Cold

with highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ008-170915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers. Cold

with highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to

5 above. North winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Hitchcock

