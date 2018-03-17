NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018
352 FPUS51 KBUF 170520
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
NYZ001-170915-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 20 inland to the upper
20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming
northwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs around 40.
NYZ010-170915-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ002-170915-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the
upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming
northwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northeast.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ011-170915-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ085-170915-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from around
30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 15. West winds 10 mph or
less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to
the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Highs in
the upper 30s.
NYZ012-170915-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to
the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ019-170915-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 in interior
valleys to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
10 mph or less, becoming northwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
15 to 20.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Highs in
the mid 30s.
NYZ020-170915-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
NYZ021-170915-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ013-170915-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to
20 to 25 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the upper
20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ014-170915-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear, windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from
between 15 and 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy, cold with highs ranging
from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower
elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest and
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ003-170915-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the
mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
northwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ004-170915-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland
to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15
mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 15 to 20. North
winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lows
15 to 20.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ005-170915-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Near steady temperatures
ranging from the mid 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake
Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows 10 to 15. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light
winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 15 to 20. North
winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ006-170915-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Near steady temperatures
ranging from between 15 and 20 on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s
across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming
west.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Cold. Early
morning highs 20 to 25, then temperatures falling to between 10 and
15 on the Tug Hill and to the lower 20s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows ranging from
5 to 10 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the afternoon. Cold
with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from
5 to 10 above across the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario
shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 20s.
Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Highs around 30. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ007-170915-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Near steady temperatures
ranging from around 20 across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the
Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers. Cold with
highs ranging from 20 to 25 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake
Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming north. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the afternoon. Cold
with highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along
the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ008-170915-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
120 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers. Cold
with highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the afternoon. Cold
with highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming northwest around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to
5 above. North winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Hitchcock
