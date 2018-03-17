NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
NYZ001-180900-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging
from around 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,
becoming west around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lows
20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ010-180900-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 mph
or less.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming northeast
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lows
15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ002-180900-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light west
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming northeast
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ011-180900-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,
becoming west around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs around 30. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lows
15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ085-180900-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 15 to 20. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ012-180900-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 mph or less,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 10 to 15. Light
winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ019-180900-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 in interior
valleys to around 20 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light
winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ020-180900-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ021-180900-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or less,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less, becoming east.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ013-180900-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 10 to 15. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lows
around 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to
20. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ014-180900-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ003-180900-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light west
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds,
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs around 30. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming east 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ004-180900-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Light winds.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ005-180900-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold
with lows 10 to 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 15 to 20. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ006-180900-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold
with lows ranging from zero to 5 above across the Tug Hill to 5 to
10 above along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower
20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.
Light northwest winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly
clear. Cold with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above across the Tug Hill
to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from 5 to
10 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
NYZ007-180900-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold
with lows zero to 5 above. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light
northwest winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to
20. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
NYZ008-180900-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold
with lows zero to 5 below. North winds around 10 mph, becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light
winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. North
winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from around 20 on the
hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
