NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

386 FPUS51 KBUF 172337

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

NYZ001-180900-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging

from around 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lows

20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ010-180900-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lows

15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ002-180900-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light west

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ011-180900-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs around 30. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lows

15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ085-180900-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 15 to 20. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ012-180900-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 10 to 15. Light

winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ019-180900-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 in interior

valleys to around 20 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ020-180900-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ021-180900-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less, becoming east.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ013-180900-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 10 to 15. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lows

around 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ014-180900-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ003-180900-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light west

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs around 30. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming east 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ004-180900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ005-180900-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold

with lows 10 to 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 15 to 20. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ006-180900-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold

with lows ranging from zero to 5 above across the Tug Hill to 5 to

10 above along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower

20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.

Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly

clear. Cold with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above across the Tug Hill

to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from 5 to

10 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ007-180900-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold

with lows zero to 5 above. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light

northwest winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ008-180900-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

730 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold

with lows zero to 5 below. North winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. North

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from around 20 on the

hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

