NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

_____

956 FPUS51 KBUF 182038

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

NYZ001-190900-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ010-190900-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early, becoming northeast

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ002-190900-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ011-190900-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries from late

evening on. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph early, becoming northeast 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ085-190900-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming

east.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ012-190900-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph early, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ019-190900-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower

30s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 30s inland. Light winds,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ020-190900-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ021-190900-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ013-190900-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered flurries from late evening on. Lows 15 to 20. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ014-190900-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Cold with lows 15 to

20. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the

mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ003-190900-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 15 to 20. Light

winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs around 30. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ004-190900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Cold with lows 15 to

20. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ005-190900-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries through the early

overnight. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light north

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from 10 to

15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ006-190900-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Cold with lows

ranging from zero to 5 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along

the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from 5 to

10 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows ranging from 10 to 15 across the Tug Hill to

15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

20 to 25.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ007-190900-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Cold with lows

ranging from zero to 5 above across the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light north

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from zero to

5 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

20 to 25.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ008-190900-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early this evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows zero to 5 below. Light north winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from around 20 on the

hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from zero to

5 above on the hilltops to 5 to 10 above across the lower

elevations. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

_____

Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast