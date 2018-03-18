NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Updated 4:41 pm, Sunday, March 18, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
_____
956 FPUS51 KBUF 182038
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
NYZ001-190900-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.
.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ010-190900-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early, becoming northeast
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ002-190900-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming
east 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ011-190900-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries from late
evening on. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph early, becoming northeast 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ085-190900-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows
15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early,
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming
east.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ012-190900-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early this evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph early, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ019-190900-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower
30s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 30s inland. Light winds,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ020-190900-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early this evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Light northeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ021-190900-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows
15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light northeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
around 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ013-190900-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered flurries from late evening on. Lows 15 to 20. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Light northeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ014-190900-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Cold with lows 15 to
20. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the
mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Light northeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ003-190900-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 15 to 20. Light
winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs around 30. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ004-190900-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Cold with lows 15 to
20. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ005-190900-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries through the early
overnight. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming northeast
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light north
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from 10 to
15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light winds,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ006-190900-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Cold with lows
ranging from zero to 5 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along
the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from 5 to
10 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows ranging from 10 to 15 across the Tug Hill to
15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to
20. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
20 to 25.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ007-190900-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Cold with lows
ranging from zero to 5 above across the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light northeast winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light north
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from zero to
5 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
20 to 25.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ008-190900-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
430 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early this evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows zero to 5 below. Light north winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from around 20 on the
hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds
10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from zero to
5 above on the hilltops to 5 to 10 above across the lower
elevations. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast