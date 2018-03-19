NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the

lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the

lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs around 30. Light northeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower

30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower

30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 10 to 15. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the

lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 30s inland. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower

30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 10 to 15. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 10 to 15. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from around

30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light

north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Scattered flurries early. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland

to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above

across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug

Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 30 on

the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from zero to 5 above

across the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the upper

20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs 20 to 25. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15. North winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

Church/Hitchcock

