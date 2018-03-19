NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Published 3:52 am, Monday, March 19, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the
lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light
northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Light east winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the
lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs around 30. Light northeast
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light east winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower
30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower
30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 10 to 15. Light east winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the upper
20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the
lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 30s inland. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower
30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 10 to 15. Light east winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 10 to 15. Light east winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Light north winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Light southeast
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from around
30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the upper
20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light
north winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Light southeast
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the upper
20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the upper
20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Scattered flurries early. Cold with highs in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light east winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light east winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light
winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light north winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland
to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light winds,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above
across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
northeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug
Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 30 on
the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from zero to 5 above
across the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the upper
20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
347 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs 20 to 25. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Light
northeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds,
becoming north around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15. North winds 10 mph or
less, becoming northeast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
Church/Hitchcock
Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast