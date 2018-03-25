NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 24, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

137 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

137 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland

to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

137 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 15 to 20.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

137 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland

to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 mph

or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming east

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

137 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 15 to 20.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 mph

or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

137 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Cold with lows

ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Cold

with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

137 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 10 to 15.

North winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the

morning. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops

to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming southeast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

137 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

137 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of

flurries. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

137 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 10 to 15.

Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

10 mph or less, becoming southeast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

137 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 15 to 20.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the

mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming southeast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

137 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 15 to 20.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the

mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

137 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the lower

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland

to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming east

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

137 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the lower

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

137 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around

20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

137 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the

Tug Hill to the lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to

around 40 across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

137 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows ranging from

10 to 15 across the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 along the Lake Ontario

shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging from

the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

137 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 10 to 15.

Light north winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the

lower elevations. North winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to

the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

