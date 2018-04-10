NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 9, 2018

_____

558 FPUS51 KBUF 100210

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1010 PM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

NYZ001-100915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1010 PM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southwest

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

$$

NYZ010-100915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1010 PM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late this

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southwest winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs around 40. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cold with lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

$$

NYZ002-100915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1010 PM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to

around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s

inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

$$

NYZ011-100915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1010 PM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late this

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southwest winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

$$

NYZ085-100915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1010 PM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers through the

early overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Light west winds. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

$$

NYZ012-100915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1010 PM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely late this evening, then a chance of

snow showers. Little or no accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.

Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

$$

NYZ019-100915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1010 PM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late this

evening. Cold with lows ranging from the lower 20s in interior

valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

$$

NYZ020-100915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1010 PM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow late this evening, then a chance of snow showers.

Accumulation less than an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. Light

northwest winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

$$

NYZ021-100915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1010 PM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow through the early overnight, then a chance of snow

showers late. Accumulation less than an inch. Lows in the lower 20s.

Light north winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs ranging from the upper

30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid

40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

$$

NYZ013-100915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1010 PM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely late this evening, then a chance of snow

showers. Little or no accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Light

winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid

40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

$$

NYZ014-100915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1010 PM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across

the lower elevations. Light northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid

40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

$$

NYZ003-100915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1010 PM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

$$

NYZ004-100915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1010 PM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light west winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

$$

NYZ005-100915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1010 PM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

$$

NYZ006-100915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1010 PM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Lows

ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the mid

30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the

lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

NYZ007-100915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1010 PM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s across the

Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the

lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

$$

NYZ008-100915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1010 PM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around

40 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast