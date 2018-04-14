NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

_____

165 FPUS51 KBUF 140543

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

NYZ001-140915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EDT SUNDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then freezing

rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an

inch. Windy, cold. Early morning highs in the mid 30s, then

temperatures falling into the upper 20s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation of one tenth to

one quarter of an inch. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Windy, cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 40s inland. East winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Very windy and not as cold with lows in the lower

40s. East winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming southeast and diminishing to

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ010-140915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Colder

with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation of one quarter to

one third of an inch. Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs around 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and snow.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ002-140915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EDT SUNDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then freezing

rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an

inch. Windy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation of one tenth to

one third of an inch. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Windy, cold with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming southeast.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ011-140915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then freezing rain with rain likely

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch.

Colder with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation of one quarter to

one third of an inch. Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Breezy. Early evening lows in the lower 40s, then

temperatures rising into the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and snow.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ085-140915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and freezing rain

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch.

Much colder. Early morning highs around 40, then temperatures

falling into the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain. Ice accumulation of up to

one third of an inch. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and snow.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ012-140915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then freezing rain with rain

likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an

inch. Much colder. Early morning highs in the upper 30s, then

temperatures falling into the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation of one quarter to

one third of an inch. Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and snow.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ019-140915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

ranging from around 40 along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 40s in

interior valleys. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Late morning highs in the lower 40s along

the Lake Erie shore to the lower 50s inland, then temperatures

falling to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore and to the mid 40s

inland. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to

one quarter of an inch. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Windy with lows around 40. Southeast winds 15 to

30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ020-140915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain with

freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Late morning

highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling into the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to

one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Windy with lows around 40. Southeast winds 15 to

30 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and snow.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ021-140915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

ranging from around 40 across the lower elevations to the upper 40s

on the hilltops. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain and

freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Much colder. Late morning

highs ranging from the lower 40s across the lower elevations to the

upper 40s on the hilltops, then temperatures falling to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations and to the lower 40s on the hilltops.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to

one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Windy and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ013-140915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Light north winds. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and freezing rain

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch.

Much colder. Early morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures

falling into the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain in the evening, then

freezing rain overnight. Ice accumulation of up to one third of an

inch. Near steady temperatures around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Windy

with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ014-140915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Light north winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and freezing rain

likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an

inch. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation of one tenth to

one third of an inch. Near steady temperatures around 30. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Windy

with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph overnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ003-140915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EDT SUNDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then freezing rain with rain likely

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch.

Windy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation of one quarter to

one third of an inch. Windy. Near steady temperatures around 30.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Windy, cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 40s inland. East winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ004-140915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and freezing rain

likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an

inch. Windy, colder with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation of one tenth to

one third of an inch. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Breezy and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and snow.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ005-140915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and freezing rain

likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an

inch. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain in the evening, then

freezing rain overnight. Ice accumulation of one tenth to one third

of an inch. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight.

Breezy and not as cold with near steady temperatures in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs around 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow with possible thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and snow.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ006-140915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning, then

freezing rain with rain likely with sleet in the afternoon. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an

inch. Colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet in the evening, then

freezing rain overnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of one tenth to one third of an inch. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower

30s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and rain. Cold with highs around 40. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Very

windy and not as cold with near steady temperatures ranging from the

upper 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at

times. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ007-140915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sleet, rain, freezing rain and snow in the morning, then

snow, sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of

an inch. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain. Additional snow and

sleet accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation of up to one

tenth of an inch. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s

across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then rain and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with possible freezing rain and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy and not as cold with

lows in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southeast

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs around 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ008-140915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then

freezing rain, sleet and snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of

an inch. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, sleet and snow. Snow and sleet

accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter

of an inch. Near steady temperatures in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain and freezing rain

in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance

of thunderstorms overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight.

Very windy and not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at

times. Very windy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

