NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Updated 6:47 am, Sunday, April 15, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet early, then freezing rain and rain
late this morning. Rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Very
windy and cold with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog
developing. Rain may be heavy at times. Very windy with lows in the
mid 30s. East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
evening, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain with a
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Cold with
highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Freezing rain with sleet early, then rain and freezing rain
late this morning. Rain early this afternoon, then a chance of rain
late. Ice accumulation of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Breezy
with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog
developing overnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as
cold with lows around 40. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain, cold with
highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers overnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Freezing rain with sleet early, then freezing rain and rain
late this morning. Rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to
one quarter of an inch. Very windy and cold with highs in the upper
30s. East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog
developing overnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Very windy with
lows in the upper 30s. East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
45 mph in the evening, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain with a
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Cold with near
steady temperatures in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Freezing rain with sleet early, then freezing rain and rain
late this morning. Rain likely early this afternoon, then a chance
of rain late. Ice accumulation around one quarter of an inch. Cold
with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Rain
may be heavy at times overnight. Breezy and not as cold with lows in
the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming southeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain with a
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Cold with
highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM EDT
MONDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Freezing rain early, then rain and freezing rain late this
morning. Rain likely early this afternoon, then a chance of rain
late. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Breezy with
highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across
the lower elevations. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog
developing overnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy with lows in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain, cold with
highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on
the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Freezing rain early, then rain and freezing rain late this
morning. A chance of rain early this afternoon. Ice accumulation of
one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 40s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southeast.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Rain
may be heavy at times overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain with a
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Cold with
highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Colder with lows in the lower
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs ranging from the
lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM EDT
MONDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain early, then rain from late morning
on. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Windy with highs
ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to around
60 inland. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast and
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog
developing overnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Very windy with
lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
50 mph, becoming south and diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain, cold with
highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs ranging from the
lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then a chance of rain
this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch.
Windy with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
southeast and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog
developing overnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Very windy and not
as cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain, cold with
highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Freezing rain early, then a chance of rain and freezing
rain late this morning. A chance of rain late. Ice accumulation of
up to one tenth of an inch. Breezy with highs around 50. East winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Rain
may be heavy at times overnight. Windy and not as cold with lows in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain with a
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Cold with highs in the
mid 40s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows
around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Freezing rain early, then rain and freezing rain late this
morning. A chance of rain early this afternoon. Ice accumulation of
up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Rain
may be heavy at times overnight. Very windy and not as cold with
lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain with a
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Cool with highs in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
morning, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows ranging from
around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Cold with
highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Freezing rain early, then rain and freezing rain late this
morning. A chance of rain early this afternoon. Ice accumulation of
one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 40s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Windy
and not as cold. Early evening lows in the upper 30s, then
temperatures rising to the mid 40s on the hilltops and to the upper
40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the
upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Cold with
highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Freezing rain early, then rain and freezing rain late this
morning. Rain likely early this afternoon, then a chance of rain
late. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Windy, cold
with highs ranging from the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore
to the mid 40s inland. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Windy
and not as cold. Early evening lows in the upper 30s, then
temperatures rising into the upper 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph in the morning, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Freezing rain early, then rain and freezing rain late this
morning. Rain likely early this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to
one quarter of an inch. Cold with highs ranging from around 40 along
the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 40s inland. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight.
Breezy. Early evening lows in the upper 30s, then temperatures
rising to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore and to the upper
40s inland. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming light. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Freezing rain early, then rain and freezing rain late this
morning. Rain likely early this afternoon. Ice accumulation of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold with highs ranging from the
upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 40s inland. East
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain with a chance
of thunderstorms overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight.
Breezy. Early evening lows in the upper 30s, then temperatures
rising to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore and to the
upper 40s inland. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming light.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers
likely with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Freezing rain, rain and sleet early, then rain and freezing
rain through early afternoon. A chance of rain and freezing rain
late. Sleet accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation of up to
one quarter of an inch. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. East
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the
evening, then rain overnight. Windy. Late evening lows ranging from
the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations, then temperatures rising into the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Windy and not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the morning, becoming
south and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow
showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill
to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Colder with highs ranging from the
mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM EDT MONDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain,
rain and sleet early this afternoon. Freezing rain with a chance of
rain late. Additional sleet accumulation an inch or less. Ice
accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Windy, cold with highs
in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming east.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Ice accumulation of up to
one tenth of an inch. Windy. Early evening lows in the lower 30s,
then temperatures rising to around 40. East winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Windy and not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming south and
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow
showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill
to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Colder with near steady
temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid
30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM EDT MONDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain
and rain early this afternoon. Freezing rain with a chance of rain
late. Additional sleet accumulation an inch or less. Ice
accumulation of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold with highs
in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the
evening, then rain likely overnight. Some patchy fog developing
overnight. Windy. Early evening lows ranging from the upper 20s on
the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures rising into the upper 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain with a
chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. Very windy and
not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow and rain
showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers
in the afternoon. Colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on
the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast