NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018

558 FPUS51 KBUF 151042

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

NYZ001-152115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet early, then freezing rain and rain

late this morning. Rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Very

windy and cold with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog

developing. Rain may be heavy at times. Very windy with lows in the

mid 30s. East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain with a

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Cold with

highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ010-152115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain with sleet early, then rain and freezing rain

late this morning. Rain early this afternoon, then a chance of rain

late. Ice accumulation of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Breezy

with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as

cold with lows around 40. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain, cold with

highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ002-152115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain with sleet early, then freezing rain and rain

late this morning. Rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to

one quarter of an inch. Very windy and cold with highs in the upper

30s. East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Very windy with

lows in the upper 30s. East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the evening, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain with a

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Cold with near

steady temperatures in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ011-152115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain with sleet early, then freezing rain and rain

late this morning. Rain likely early this afternoon, then a chance

of rain late. Ice accumulation around one quarter of an inch. Cold

with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Rain

may be heavy at times overnight. Breezy and not as cold with lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming southeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain with a

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Cold with

highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ085-152115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM EDT

MONDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain early, then rain and freezing rain late this

morning. Rain likely early this afternoon, then a chance of rain

late. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Breezy with

highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across

the lower elevations. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy with lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain, cold with

highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on

the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ012-152115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain early, then rain and freezing rain late this

morning. A chance of rain early this afternoon. Ice accumulation of

one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southeast.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Rain

may be heavy at times overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain with a

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Cold with

highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ019-152115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM EDT

MONDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain early, then rain from late morning

on. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Windy with highs

ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to around

60 inland. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Very windy with

lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph, becoming south and diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain, cold with

highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ020-152115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then a chance of rain

this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch.

Windy with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southeast and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Very windy and not

as cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain, cold with

highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ021-152115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain early, then a chance of rain and freezing

rain late this morning. A chance of rain late. Ice accumulation of

up to one tenth of an inch. Breezy with highs around 50. East winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Rain

may be heavy at times overnight. Windy and not as cold with lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain with a

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Cold with highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows

around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ013-152115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain early, then rain and freezing rain late this

morning. A chance of rain early this afternoon. Ice accumulation of

up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Rain

may be heavy at times overnight. Very windy and not as cold with

lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain with a

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Cool with highs in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows ranging from

around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Cold with

highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ014-152115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain early, then rain and freezing rain late this

morning. A chance of rain early this afternoon. Ice accumulation of

one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Windy

and not as cold. Early evening lows in the upper 30s, then

temperatures rising to the mid 40s on the hilltops and to the upper

40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Cold with

highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ003-152115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain early, then rain and freezing rain late this

morning. Rain likely early this afternoon, then a chance of rain

late. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Windy, cold

with highs ranging from the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the mid 40s inland. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Windy

and not as cold. Early evening lows in the upper 30s, then

temperatures rising into the upper 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the morning, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ004-152115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain early, then rain and freezing rain late this

morning. Rain likely early this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to

one quarter of an inch. Cold with highs ranging from around 40 along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 40s inland. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight.

Breezy. Early evening lows in the upper 30s, then temperatures

rising to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore and to the upper

40s inland. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming light. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ005-152115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain early, then rain and freezing rain late this

morning. Rain likely early this afternoon. Ice accumulation of one

tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold with highs ranging from the

upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 40s inland. East

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain with a chance

of thunderstorms overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight.

Breezy. Early evening lows in the upper 30s, then temperatures

rising to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore and to the

upper 40s inland. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at

times. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming light.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ006-152115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain, rain and sleet early, then rain and freezing

rain through early afternoon. A chance of rain and freezing rain

late. Sleet accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation of up to

one quarter of an inch. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. East

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

evening, then rain overnight. Windy. Late evening lows ranging from

the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures rising into the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at

times. Windy and not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the morning, becoming

south and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Colder with highs ranging from the

mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ007-152115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM EDT MONDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain,

rain and sleet early this afternoon. Freezing rain with a chance of

rain late. Additional sleet accumulation an inch or less. Ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Windy, cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming east.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Ice accumulation of up to

one tenth of an inch. Windy. Early evening lows in the lower 30s,

then temperatures rising to around 40. East winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at

times. Windy and not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming south and

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Colder with near steady

temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ008-152115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

642 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM EDT MONDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain

and rain early this afternoon. Freezing rain with a chance of rain

late. Additional sleet accumulation an inch or less. Ice

accumulation of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

evening, then rain likely overnight. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Windy. Early evening lows ranging from the upper 20s on

the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures rising into the upper 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain with a

chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. Very windy and

not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow and rain

showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers

in the afternoon. Colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

