NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018

351 FPUS51 KBUF 300536

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

NYZ001-300900-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the

upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, milder with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ010-300900-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake

Erie shore to around 60 inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the lower

60s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ002-300900-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to

the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Milder with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ011-300900-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, milder with lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ085-300900-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the

mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the upper

40s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, mild with lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ012-300900-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy. Lows around 40. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and windy, mild with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ019-300900-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior

valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s

along the Lake Erie shore to around 60 inland. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the upper 60s along

the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ020-300900-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ021-300900-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ013-300900-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs ranging from the

mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, mild with lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ014-300900-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs ranging from the

mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, mild with lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ003-300900-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to

the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs ranging from the

mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Milder with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ004-300900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs

ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the mid

60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ005-300900-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs ranging from the

lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the mid

60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ006-300900-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow accumulation an inch or

less. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely with snow showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not

as cold with highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 50s inland. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from around

60 on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ007-300900-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow accumulation an inch or

less. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cold with highs ranging from the upper 40s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and milder with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ008-300900-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on

the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

