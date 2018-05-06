NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018

_____

545 FPUS51 KBUF 061041

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

NYZ001-062100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Clouds mixing with some sunshine. Highs ranging from the

mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ010-062100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ002-062100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly sunny

with scattered showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ011-062100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers late. Highs in the upper

60s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ085-062100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ012-062100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight. Much

cooler with lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ019-062100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the

upper 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ020-062100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered

showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Light north winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ021-062100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ013-062100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered

showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging

from the lower 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 40s. Light north winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ014-062100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. Light north winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

around 60 across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ003-062100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Clouds mixing with some sunshine. Scattered showers late.

Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around

70 inland. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ004-062100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers late. Highs ranging from

the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ005-062100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ006-062100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 60 along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight.

Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows

ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ007-062100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ008-062100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

JJR/Smith

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather