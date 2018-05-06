NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Updated 6:48 am, Sunday, May 6, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018
545 FPUS51 KBUF 061041
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
NYZ001-062100-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Clouds mixing with some sunshine. Highs ranging from the
mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ010-062100-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs
in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake
Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ002-062100-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly sunny
with scattered showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ011-062100-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers late. Highs in the upper
60s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Much cooler with
lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ085-062100-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight.
Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph
or less.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ012-062100-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight. Much
cooler with lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northeast 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ019-062100-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the
upper 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight.
Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the
Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph
or less.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake
Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ020-062100-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered
showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging
from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight.
Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Light north winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ021-062100-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight.
Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 mph or less,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ013-062100-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered
showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging
from the lower 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Much cooler with lows
in the lower 40s. Light north winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to
the lower 60s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or
less, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to
the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ014-062100-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs
ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with lows in
the lower 40s. Light north winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to
around 60 across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ003-062100-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Clouds mixing with some sunshine. Scattered showers late.
Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around
70 inland. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ004-062100-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers late. Highs ranging from
the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland.
Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ005-062100-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight.
Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph
or less.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ006-062100-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 60 along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight.
Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 40s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or
less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows
ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the
lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ007-062100-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with
scattered showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with lows in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ008-062100-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
641 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on
the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight. Much
cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to
the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to
the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
JJR/Smith
