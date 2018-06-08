NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 7, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

133 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

NYZ001-080930-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

133 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ010-080930-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

133 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 mph or

less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ002-080930-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

133 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ011-080930-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

133 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ085-080930-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

133 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ012-080930-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

133 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ019-080930-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

133 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the

upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ020-080930-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

133 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ021-080930-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

133 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ013-080930-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

133 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ014-080930-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

133 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on

the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ003-080930-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

133 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ004-080930-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

133 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ005-080930-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

133 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ006-080930-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

133 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid

40s on the Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ007-080930-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

133 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph

or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ008-080930-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

133 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

