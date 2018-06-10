NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018

_____

164 FPUS51 KBUF 100537

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

NYZ001-100900-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

70s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ010-100900-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ002-100900-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph or less, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ011-100900-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ085-100900-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ012-100900-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly

clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ019-100900-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ020-100900-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ021-100900-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the

upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ013-100900-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 mph

or less, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ014-100900-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ003-100900-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 mph

or less, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ004-100900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ005-100900-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light east

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ006-100900-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ007-100900-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northeast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ008-100900-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather